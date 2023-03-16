Billie Eilish Surprises Fans With First Look At Her Acting Debut
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 16, 2023
Billie Eilish is about to make her acting debut! On Thursday, March 16th, the Grammy winner surprised fans with a short clip of her in the new Amazon Prime series Swarm, which premieres on the streaming service tomorrow, Friday, March 17th.
In the clip, Billie is sitting across Dominique Fishback's character Dre, for a tense conversation. "Did you hurt someone?" Eilish eerily whispers. When Dre answers "yes," Billie responds "very good." The unsettling teaser arrived on Thursday along with another new teaser that was shared by Prime Video. In addition to Billie, other standout appearances in the teaser include Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, and internet star Rickey Thompson.
Swarm, created by Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Janine Nabers, will focus on an obsessed fan from Houston (Fishback) who goes to violent and twisted lengths to get close to her favorite R&B singer Ni'jah, played by Chloe Bailey. It turns out that the story is actually inspired by the Beyhive and certain fans' relationship with Beyoncé. (Something a superstar like Eilish also deals with).
At the start of each episode, a disclaimer reportedly appears and reads, "This is not a work of fiction. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is intentional." Nabers talked to ET about the inspiration saying, "This story is 100 percent taken from real events and real internet rumors and real other things, true crimes that have happened between the years of 2016 and 2018. That is why we see that disclaimer, "This is not a work of fiction." Because after you see the show and you go to the internet, you will see that a lot of it holds up in terms of just the stories that you will see and this character of Andrea Green."