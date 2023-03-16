Billie Eilish Surprises Fans With First Look At Her Acting Debut

Swarm, created by Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Janine Nabers, will focus on an obsessed fan from Houston (Fishback) who goes to violent and twisted lengths to get close to her favorite R&B singer Ni'jah, played by Chloe Bailey. It turns out that the story is actually inspired by the Beyhive and certain fans' relationship with Beyoncé. (Something a superstar like Eilish also deals with).

At the start of each episode, a disclaimer reportedly appears and reads, "This is not a work of fiction. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is intentional." Nabers talked to ET about the inspiration saying, "This story is 100 percent taken from real events and real internet rumors and real other things, true crimes that have happened between the years of 2016 and 2018. That is why we see that disclaimer, "This is not a work of fiction." Because after you see the show and you go to the internet, you will see that a lot of it holds up in terms of just the stories that you will see and this character of Andrea Green."