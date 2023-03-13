Billie Eilish & Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

After being spotted on multiple outings, the two went public with a sweet post on Instagram in October. "I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me,” Eilish said of Rutherford in a Vanity Fair interview. “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it." She went on to address the judgment their relationship has prompted due to their age gap. "Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this," she said. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”

Earlier this year, one of Eilish's posts had fans wondering if the couple was secretly engaged as it included photos of a wedding cake with no explanation.