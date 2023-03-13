Billie Eilish & Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 13, 2023

Billie Eilish looked stunning on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford on Sunday night (March 12th). Billie looked stunning in a massive black gown and The Neighborhood singer matched her with a black tuxedo embellished with a red silk necktie and subtle, but still noticeable, clown facepaint. The party followed the 2023 Academy Awards which included an entertaining performance from former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne. You can check out the night's winners here.

This is only the second time Eilish and Rutherford have stepped out on the red carpet. The first came in November 2022 when the couple walked the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala red carpet in Gucci pajamas and huddled under a large Gucci blanket.

After being spotted on multiple outings, the two went public with a sweet post on Instagram in October. "I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me,” Eilish said of Rutherford in a Vanity Fair interview. “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it." She went on to address the judgment their relationship has prompted due to their age gap. "Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this," she said. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”

Earlier this year, one of Eilish's posts had fans wondering if the couple was secretly engaged as it included photos of a wedding cake with no explanation.

