Jack White Pens Loving Poem To Former White Stripes Drummer Meg White
By Logan DeLoye
March 16, 2023
Jack White has chosen to respond to criticism of former White Stripes drummer Meg White's drumming skills in the form of a loving poem. According to Billboard, journalist Lachlan Markay shared a tweet at the beginning of the week that has since been deleted, calling Meg a "terrible" drummer.
“...the tragedy of the White Stripes is how great they would’ve been with a half decent drummer… I’m sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having a sh—y drummer.” After the tweet was shared, fans flooded to the comment section in support of Meg. Markay ended up posting an apology for his words saying that it was "just plain wrong." Jack was among those looking to "shut down" the drama, and he did so in a very sincere manner.
“To be born in another time,
any era but our own would’ve been fine.
100 years from now,
1000 years from now,
some other distant, different, time.
one without demons, cowards and vampires out for blood,
one with the positive inspiration to foster what is good.
an empty field where no tall red poppies are cut down,
where we could lay all day, every day, on the warm and subtle ground
and know just what to say and what to play to conjure our own sounds.
and be one with the others all around us,
and even still the ones who came before,
and help ourselves to all their love,
and pass it on again once more.
to have bliss upon bliss upon bliss,
to be without fear, negativity or pain,
and to get up every morning, and be happy to do it all again.”
Jack shared this poem to Instagram and included a photo of Meg playing the drums.