Jack White Pens Loving Poem To Former White Stripes Drummer Meg White

By Logan DeLoye

March 16, 2023

3rd Annual Tribeca Film Festival - "Coffee And Cigarettes" New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Photo: FilmMagic

Jack White has chosen to respond to criticism of former White Stripes drummer Meg White's drumming skills in the form of a loving poem. According to Billboard, journalist Lachlan Markay shared a tweet at the beginning of the week that has since been deleted, calling Meg a "terrible" drummer.

“...the tragedy of the White Stripes is how great they would’ve been with a half decent drummer… I’m sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having a sh—y drummer.” After the tweet was shared, fans flooded to the comment section in support of Meg. Markay ended up posting an apology for his words saying that it was "just plain wrong." Jack was among those looking to "shut down" the drama, and he did so in a very sincere manner.

“To be born in another time,

any era but our own would’ve been fine.

100 years from now,

1000 years from now,

some other distant, different, time.

one without demons, cowards and vampires out for blood,

one with the positive inspiration to foster what is good.

an empty field where no tall red poppies are cut down,

where we could lay all day, every day, on the warm and subtle ground

and know just what to say and what to play to conjure our own sounds.

and be one with the others all around us,

and even still the ones who came before,

and help ourselves to all their love,

and pass it on again once more.

to have bliss upon bliss upon bliss,

to be without fear, negativity or pain,

and to get up every morning, and be happy to do it all again.”

Jack shared this poem to Instagram and included a photo of Meg playing the drums.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.