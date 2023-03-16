Niall Horan Has Big Plans For St. Patrick's Day This Year!

Niall Horan is taking his talents to Pennsylvania Avenue!

The Irish singer is set to take the stage at the White House for a special St. Patrick's Day celebration on Friday (March 17), Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on social media.

"It doesn’t get better than this," Jean-Pierre tweeted, a nod to the lyrics of Niall's newest single, "Heaven." "I think I speak for all the music lovers in the Biden-Harris Administration when I say we cannot wait to welcome @NiallOfficial to the White House tomorrow for a special performance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀"

Niall replied, "It’s an honour to be invited and represent my country. Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow 🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸"