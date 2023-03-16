Niall Horan Has Big Plans For St. Patrick's Day This Year!
By Dani Medina
March 16, 2023
Niall Horan is taking his talents to Pennsylvania Avenue!
The Irish singer is set to take the stage at the White House for a special St. Patrick's Day celebration on Friday (March 17), Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on social media.
"It doesn’t get better than this," Jean-Pierre tweeted, a nod to the lyrics of Niall's newest single, "Heaven." "I think I speak for all the music lovers in the Biden-Harris Administration when I say we cannot wait to welcome @NiallOfficial to the White House tomorrow for a special performance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀"
Niall replied, "It’s an honour to be invited and represent my country. Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow 🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸"
Fans were excited, to say the least, about The Voice judge's upcoming performance!
"NIALL WHAT? that is amazing news!!! can't wait to see this performance 😍," said one user.
"the best decision ever made by a president," another user said.
"WHITE HOUSE IS HEAVEN!" said another.
No word on whether fans will be able to watch the performance live, but we'll keep an eye out! Niall's third studio album, The Show, is set to drop on June 9.