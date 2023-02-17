Niall Horan Unveils Lead Single 'Heaven' From His First Album In 3 Years

“There’s so much pressure for people to hit certain milestones by a certain age – you get married at this age, buy a house at that age, have kids at some other age,” Niall said of the song. “But I’ve never conformed to those ideas, and so I wanted to write about how we all should just focus on enjoying our lives and doing what feels right, instead of worrying about what might be expected of us."

The Show is now available for pre-order as well as five vinyl variants of the album and a collector's edition box set. Find more information at NiallHoran.com. Horan is also set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, February 22nd, and will also be joining The Voice as a new coach for season 23. The new season will premiere on NBC on March 6th.

You can also catch Niall at several music festivals this summer. Check out the dates below: