California City Named Most Expensive Place To Live In The State

Have you ever driven through a nice neighborhood and thought about what it might cost to live there? Wether it be for reasons of safety, landscape, or proximity to schools and attractions, there is one city in each state that is more expensive to live in than the rest.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive place to live in all of California is San Francisco. San Francisco residents are paying 10.4% more than the average U.S. citizen in housing costs.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the most expensive place to live in each state:

"To determine the most expensive city in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed cost of living from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Metropolitan areas were ranked based on the regional price parity for all goods and services in 2019. Supplemental data on median household income and poverty rate came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey based on five-year averages. Housing costs play into this calculus and reflect the income levels of the population living there to a degree. Costs tend to be more expensive in wealthier communities."

For more information regarding the most expensive places to live across the country visit 247wallst.com.