Demi Lovato has been open about the hardships she experienced as a child star and she'll soon be giving people a more detailed account in an upcoming documentary. Lovato announced they'll be making their directorial debut with a feature-length documentary called Child Star (working title).

The doc will aim to "deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato,” according to a press release per Variety. Demi opened up about her experience as a child star on the Disney Channel last year. “There was this extreme workload that I think put a lot of pressure on us, and that’s why some of us turned to... I personally turned to, if you’re going to work me like an adult, I’m going to party like an adult," they said on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. "And that, at 16-17, wasn’t healthy at all.”

Lovato will be co-directing with Nicola Marsh. The doc will also see Demi team up with the production companies that released their critically acclaimed 2021 film Dancing With the Devil, which explored Lovato's personal life and struggles with addiction after their near-fatal overdose in 2018. Last year, Demi revealed that she regrets making documentaries in her 20s. "I wish I would have waited until I had my sh*t figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else," they told Alternative Press. "My story’s not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up.'”

Child Star is set to stream exclusively on Hulu sometime in 2024.