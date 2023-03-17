Måneskin Takes The Metaverse By Storm With Latest Rock 'N' Roll Concert
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 18, 2023
International rock stars Måneskin have arrived in the metaverse. On Friday, March 17th, members Damiano David (vocals), Victoria De Angelis (bass), Thomas Raggi (guitar), and Ethan Torchio (drum) flawlessly performed some of their biggest hits to date in iHeartLand in Fortnite and Roblox. The exclusive performance was hosted by iHeartRadio's Hudson and also served as a celebration for the latest album Rush! which dropped in January.
The band kicked things off with one of their latest hit singles "GOSSIP" which saw them join forces with legendary Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello. Although Morello couldn't join them in iHeartLand, Raggi took over the song's two high-octane guitar solos with ease. That's probably because he's been taking notes from Morello. "It was a really great experience. I'm always happy when I have the possibility to study with a huge and incredible master of the guitar," he told Entertainment Weekly. "It was like a training for me. It was amazing." Fans watching in Fornite enjoyed the lights and fireworks that synced up to the band's exciting performance.
For their next song, Måneskin took it back to where it all started with a performance of "Beggin'." Their cover of the Four Seasons' 1967 song earned them the honor of representing their home country of Italy at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, which they went on to win. The single also helped them reach success in the states. The band went on to make their US television debut with "Beggin'" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and they performed it again on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. If these facts aren't news to you, you'd probably fare well in Fortnite's trivia challenge called "How Fan Are You?" where fans tested their Måneskin knowledge for a chance to win gold.
Returning to the present, Måneskin wrapped up their set with two songs off their new album Rush! "BABY SAID"— which had its live television debut just last month— and "THE LONELIEST." After the set, fans on Roblox were able to head backstage to check out some never-before-seen Måneskin content and take selfies with the band's NPC (Non Player Character) on iHeartLand's Pink Carpet presented by NYX Professional Makeup.
Fans can experience iHeartRadio LIVE with Måneskin in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, March 17th at 7pm ET/4pm PT.