Måneskin Takes The Metaverse By Storm With Latest Rock 'N' Roll Concert

International rock stars Måneskin have arrived in the metaverse. On Friday, March 17th, members Damiano David (vocals), Victoria De Angelis (bass), Thomas Raggi (guitar), and Ethan Torchio (drum) flawlessly performed some of their biggest hits to date in iHeartLand in Fortnite and Roblox. The exclusive performance was hosted by iHeartRadio's Hudson and also served as a celebration for the latest album Rush! which dropped in January.

The band kicked things off with one of their latest hit singles "GOSSIP" which saw them join forces with legendary Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello. Although Morello couldn't join them in iHeartLand, Raggi took over the song's two high-octane guitar solos with ease. That's probably because he's been taking notes from Morello. "It was a really great experience. I'm always happy when I have the possibility to study with a huge and incredible master of the guitar," he told Entertainment Weekly. "It was like a training for me. It was amazing." Fans watching in Fornite enjoyed the lights and fireworks that synced up to the band's exciting performance.