Paris Hilton Received 'Giant' Baby Gift From The Kardashian-Jenners

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Paris Hilton and the Kardashians go way back so of course they sent her a sweet gift when she revealed she had welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum early this year. During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Paris revealed that Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner sent her an impressive gift for her son Phoenix, who is now a month and a half old now.

"Kim and Kourtney and Kris sent me this giant alpaca, not a real one," Paris shared. "It's just so cool. I have it in the front of my house now. It's the cutest thing. I hug it every day." She went on to reveal that her husband also got her some fancy swag for her baby. "Carter just got me this Dior stroller, the same one Cardi B has and it's so sick," she said.

The DJ and hotel heiress also opened up about her experience with motherhood so far. When asked to share any misconceptions she had about being a mother, Paris responded, "There's not really any misconceptions, but just that feeling of love. They say when you see your baby for the first time, you don't really know how it is until you've experienced it and it's one of the most magical feelings in the world. I'm so in love with my little angel."

Paris' new book Paris: The Memoir hit shelves earlier this week and contains tons of never-before-shared info about the socialite.

