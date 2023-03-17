Paris Hilton Received 'Giant' Baby Gift From The Kardashian-Jenners

Paris Hilton and the Kardashians go way back so of course they sent her a sweet gift when she revealed she had welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum early this year. During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Paris revealed that Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner sent her an impressive gift for her son Phoenix, who is now a month and a half old now.

"Kim and Kourtney and Kris sent me this giant alpaca, not a real one," Paris shared. "It's just so cool. I have it in the front of my house now. It's the cutest thing. I hug it every day." She went on to reveal that her husband also got her some fancy swag for her baby. "Carter just got me this Dior stroller, the same one Cardi B has and it's so sick," she said.