Taylor Swift Hints At 'Speak Now' Re-Recording With New Surprise Songs

Of course, Taylor Swift couldn't kick off her already exciting Eras Tour without surprising fans with even more exciting news! On the eve of her kickoff show in Glendale, Arizona today (March 17th), Swift announced the release of four surprise songs at midnight. The four tracks are re-recordings of previous songs including "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)" and "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)" ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White from The Hunger Games soundtrack, "If This Was A Movie (Taylor's Version) from Speak Now, as well as a never-before-heard track from the album Lover called "All Of The Girls You Loved Before."

The release of her songs on 2012's The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond came just in time as the four films were recently added to Netflix. Fans are also hoping the new songs hint that Swift's next re-recorded album may be coming soon. Swift started with her album Fearless in 2021, dubbed Fearless (Taylor's Version). Later that year, she dropped Red (Taylor's Version), and now fans are hoping Speak Now, which was released between Fearless and Red, will be getting the Taylor's Version treatment next.

Ahead of Taylor's two shows in Arizona on Friday and Saturday, March 18th, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers revealed that the city would be temporarily changing its name in honor of the beloved singer-songwriter. After some teasing, they announced that Glendale would be renamed Swift City on Friday and Saturday.

The Eras tour will be unlike anything Swifties have experienced before. Instead of focusing solely on her latest studio album, Midnights, Swift will be celebrating her first ten studio albums. For the debut show, Paramore and GAYLE will open for the star. She'll be joined by other musicians throughout her tour including HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, and Gracie Abrams.