Bad Bunny seemingly fired a shot at his new lady's ex man — and the internet is going wild.

In Bad Bunny's new song, "Coco Chanel" with Eladio Carrión, there's a lyric that the internet thinks is directed at Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriend Devin Booker. "Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix," the lyric about the Phoenix Suns shooting guard says, which translates to, "The sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than the one in Phoenix."

An Instagram account shared the drama on its feed, and Booker himself commented on it. "He worried about another MAN again," he wrote.

If you live under a rock, Kendall and Bad Bunny have sparked dating rumors after being spotted getting rather close to one another out and about in Los Angeles as of late. She was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with Booker for two years until they called it quits in October 2022.