Bad Bunny Seemingly Shades Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker In New Song

By Dani Medina

March 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Bad Bunny seemingly fired a shot at his new lady's ex man — and the internet is going wild.

In Bad Bunny's new song, "Coco Chanel" with Eladio Carrión, there's a lyric that the internet thinks is directed at Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriend Devin Booker. "Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix," the lyric about the Phoenix Suns shooting guard says, which translates to, "The sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than the one in Phoenix."

An Instagram account shared the drama on its feed, and Booker himself commented on it. "He worried about another MAN again," he wrote.

If you live under a rock, Kendall and Bad Bunny have sparked dating rumors after being spotted getting rather close to one another out and about in Los Angeles as of late. She was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with Booker for two years until they called it quits in October 2022.

If this drama is too much for you, lighten up your mood with Bad Bunny's hilarious appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment. You won't regret it.

Bad Bunny
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.