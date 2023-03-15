Watch Bad Bunny Passionately Sing Ariana Grande & Harry Styles Hits

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito, was the latest star to hit the streets with James Corden for the popular Late Late Show segment Carpool Karaoke. On Wednesday night (March 14th), the international superstar sang along with Corden to some of his biggest hits including "Dakiti," "Tití Me Preguntó," and his feature on Cardi B's "I Like It."

After getting through his own hits, Corden shifted things toward smash hits from some of the biggest stars from America and the UK. But before that, Benito revealed that he was almost late to his opening performance at the Grammys last month. "You know what happened? LA traffic," he told Corden.

The first English language song the two sang together was "Break Free" by Ariana Grande and Zedd, which the singer actually chose himself. While singing along passionately, Benito shared that the hit is one of the English songs that he knows most of the lyrics to.