Rihanna & Hailey Bieber Spotted Wearing The Same Shirt: Who Wore It Better?

Although they are both fashion icons in their own right, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber's closets seemed to have overlapped! The Rhode skin founder and the "Needed Me" singer were spotted days apart wearing the same red, white and blue striped collard shirt — and both of their fits are impeccable in different ways.

Hailey paired the shirt from Loewe with a pair of straight leg jeans and an oversized leather jacket, as seen in photos from her strolling around Los Angeles on March 13 with Justin Bieber. Rihanna, also in LA but two days later, rolled the long sleeve tee into a crop top to show off her baby bump and completed the look with baggy jeans and brown boots.

The Loewe shirt, which retails for $990 at Saks Fifth Avenue, has fans turning heads on social media!

"RIHANNA WILL ALWAYS WIN.... DUHH," one user wrote on Twitter.

"Both look horrible...," said another.

"Now y'all know Hailey ate," another user said.

You can be the judge yourself below!