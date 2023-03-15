Justin Bieber Shows Incredible Progress Months After Temporary Paralysis

It seems like Justin Bieber is on the mend!

The "Ghost" singer, who was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last summer, shared an Instagram Story showing off the mobility in his face months after half of his face was temporarily paralyzed due to the condition. In June 2022, the Biebs shared his diagnosis with an emotional Instagram video where side effects of the condition were visible, including his right eye that couldn't blink, his smile which couldn't fill up his face and his nostril not being able to move.

In the new video posted Wednesday (March 15), where JB is seen smiling and vibing along to Tems' "Ice T," he is able to move his eyes around in both directions and even give the camera a big smile at the end.