Justin Bieber Shows Incredible Progress Months After Temporary Paralysis
By Dani Medina
March 15, 2023
It seems like Justin Bieber is on the mend!
The "Ghost" singer, who was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last summer, shared an Instagram Story showing off the mobility in his face months after half of his face was temporarily paralyzed due to the condition. In June 2022, the Biebs shared his diagnosis with an emotional Instagram video where side effects of the condition were visible, including his right eye that couldn't blink, his smile which couldn't fill up his face and his nostril not being able to move.
In the new video posted Wednesday (March 15), where JB is seen smiling and vibing along to Tems' "Ice T," he is able to move his eyes around in both directions and even give the camera a big smile at the end.
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles. The virus infects the facial nerve near the inner ear, which leads to irritation and swelling of the nerve. Patients typically recover within a few weeks if there's not much damage to the nerve, according to Mount Sinai.
As a result of his diagnosis, JB was forced to take a break from the "Justice Tour" to focus on his health. While he did make a triumphant return to the stage in August, he wound up postponing the tour shortly after, which was officially canceled last month, one day before his 29th birthday.
Justin has kept a relatively low profile since his diagnosis, but has made a few appearances at Rolling Loud for a surprise performance with Don Toliver, at the Vanity Fair Oscar party and at Lori Harvey's birthday party, to name a few.
As far as Justin's music goes, Hailey revealed in her March cover story for Vogue Australia that the Biebs has a new song he just recorded. "The new song that you just recorded, I can't stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet," she told Justin, who interviewed her for the article.
As for when we'll hear that song, only time will tell! Justin has been spotted going in and out of studios in Los Angeles over the past few months.