Hailey Bieber Reflects On 'Life Changing' Mini Stroke A Year Later

Hailey Bieber is reflecting on the "life changing" health scare she underwent last year.

In 2022, the Rhode skin founder suffered a mini stroke which led her to discover she had Patent Foramen Ovale, a heart condition brought about by a small hole in her heart that failed to close naturally after birth.

"Can't believe it's been 1 year since I suffered a mini stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis," the 26-year-old model wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday (March 10) alongside the lengthy video she posted last year where she initially shared her diagnosis. "Given that it's the 1 year mark from such a life changing event, I wanted to share all the information I've learned about PFO and share resources to donate."

She also shared screenshots of health facts from UCLA Health about PFO, including that it's "the most common congenital heart defect" and how "60% of people who have a stroke without a known cause are likely to have a PFO."

Back in January, Hailey opened up about her health scare in a podcast interview. After she was hospitalized, she said she struggled with "a lot of anxiety" and "a little bit of PTSD" because she was fearful "it was gonna happen again." She said, "It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. I mean, it was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."