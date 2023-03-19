California Meteorologist Faints During Live Broadcast

KCAL meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz fainted during a live broadcast on Saturday morning before she even started speaking. Video shared on TMZ shows co-anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim opening the floor to Schwartz for the daily weather report when all of a sudden, Schwartz' eyes roll back into her head and she falls to the floor. Hours after the incident occurred, CBS Los Angeles vice president Mike Dello Stritto told TMZ that Schwartz was being treated at the hospital.

“Our colleague Alissa Carlson became ill during our 7 AM newscast this morning. I want to thank her co-workers who took immediate action to comfort Alissa and call 911. Alissa is being treated at the hospital right now. Hopefully we’ll know more shortly. In the meantime, Alissa will be in our thoughts and we’re praying for her to be feeling much better soon.”

Schwartz opened up to KGET about ongoing heart complications in 2018, noting another incident that occurred on air with a different news station in 2014.

“I was getting ready for the morning show when I was filling in. All of a sudden, five minutes into the newscast, I threw up in the weather center.” After being examined by medical professionals in 2014, Schwartz was told that she had a leaky heart valve that would continue to cause problems until it was replaced. Upon recovering from her most recent incident, Schwartz shared a health update on Facebook to let followers know that she was "going to be ok," and to thank everyone for sending thoughts and prayers her way.

The full video of Schwartz fainting can be seen on tmz.com.