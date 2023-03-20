Gunna Addresses 'Rumors' On New Song Ahead Of YSL Trial
By Tony M. Centeno
Gunna hasn't been outside in a minute, but he's well-aware of the conversations surrounding his involvement with YSL.
In a video shared by Gunna's assistant Brittany Reshun on Saturday, March 18, you can hear an unreleased song by the "Pushin P" artist over video of a sunny day in Miami Beach. On the song, the Georgia native appears to address the rumors about him leaving Young Thug's record label.
"Heard the rumors said I'm packing up and flying out/We ain't going nowhere I'm staying here, gone fight it out," Gunna raps. "I meant like f**k it, let’s just give these n***as dark clouds/Been gone for months and I just keep seeing these dark clouds."
This new Gunna snippet sounds beautiful pic.twitter.com/FrNsfX2ifS— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 19, 2023
Gunna hasn't released new solo music since last year following the success of his DS4EVER album. If he is addressing the chatter about his future with YSL, it would be the first time he's spoken about Thug's crew since he entered an Alford plea that got him released from jail. He was first of several members to be released after they made plea deals. Unlike the rest, Gunna asserted that he would not rat out Thug or anyone from YSL and does not plan to cooperate. That hasn't stopped critics from labeling him as a snitch.
Meanwhile, the trial for Thug and the YSL crew is imminent. The rapper is facing eight counts of violating the RICO Act. As of this report, the mission to find at least 100 qualified citizens to participate as jurors still continues. Once the jury is locked in, the trial will last at least nine months. If all goes according to plan, opening statements could begin in the fall.