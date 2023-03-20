Gunna Addresses 'Rumors' On New Song Ahead Of YSL Trial

Gunna hasn't released new solo music since last year following the success of his DS4EVER album. If he is addressing the chatter about his future with YSL, it would be the first time he's spoken about Thug's crew since he entered an Alford plea that got him released from jail. He was first of several members to be released after they made plea deals. Unlike the rest, Gunna asserted that he would not rat out Thug or anyone from YSL and does not plan to cooperate. That hasn't stopped critics from labeling him as a snitch.



Meanwhile, the trial for Thug and the YSL crew is imminent. The rapper is facing eight counts of violating the RICO Act. As of this report, the mission to find at least 100 qualified citizens to participate as jurors still continues. Once the jury is locked in, the trial will last at least nine months. If all goes according to plan, opening statements could begin in the fall.