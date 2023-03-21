Bryson Tiller Announces His First Tour In Six Years: 'See Y'all Soon'

By Tony M. Centeno

March 21, 2023

Bryson Tiller
Photo: Getty Images

Bryson Tiller knows he's been gone for a minute but now he's planning his comeback tour.

On Monday, March 20, the multifaceted singer took to social media to reveal the date for his Back and I'm Better tour presented by Live Nation. His first string of shows since 2017 begins this May in San Diego and will hit up 24 other major cities including Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, Atlanta and Miami before his trek ends in Seattle on June 12. He'll be accompanied by DJ Nitrane as he performs a mixture of fresh and past hits.

"It’s simple, we back!" Tiller wrote in his Instagram caption. "Taking a trip to the past and giving y’all a glimpse of the future. 5 whole years without touring, Time really does fly… See y’all soon!"

The last time Bryson Tiller hit the road was in 2017 for his "Set It Off" tour with H.E.R. and Metro Boomin. He also embarked on a European leg of the tour alongside SZA. Tiller took some time off but recently resurfaced in 2020 with his A N N I V E R S A R Y album. Since then, he released a Christmas album and teamed up with Diddy for their hit "Gotta Move On," which sparked a handful of remixes last year. He also collaborated with Joel Corry and David Guetta for their joint track "What Would You Do," and released his latest single "Outside," which samples the Ying Yang Twins' "Wait (The Whisper Song)."

Presale tickets for Bryson Tiller's new tour will be available on March 22 with general admission going on sale March 24

Bryson Tiller's Back & I'm Better Tour Dates:

May 4 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

May 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival

May 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago


May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia

May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood


May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Jun 1 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Jun 2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Jun 4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Jun 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Jun 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Jun 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic


Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.