Bryson Tiller Announces His First Tour In Six Years: 'See Y'all Soon'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 21, 2023
Bryson Tiller knows he's been gone for a minute but now he's planning his comeback tour.
On Monday, March 20, the multifaceted singer took to social media to reveal the date for his Back and I'm Better tour presented by Live Nation. His first string of shows since 2017 begins this May in San Diego and will hit up 24 other major cities including Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, Atlanta and Miami before his trek ends in Seattle on June 12. He'll be accompanied by DJ Nitrane as he performs a mixture of fresh and past hits.
"It’s simple, we back!" Tiller wrote in his Instagram caption. "Taking a trip to the past and giving y’all a glimpse of the future. 5 whole years without touring, Time really does fly… See y’all soon!"
The last time Bryson Tiller hit the road was in 2017 for his "Set It Off" tour with H.E.R. and Metro Boomin. He also embarked on a European leg of the tour alongside SZA. Tiller took some time off but recently resurfaced in 2020 with his A N N I V E R S A R Y album. Since then, he released a Christmas album and teamed up with Diddy for their hit "Gotta Move On," which sparked a handful of remixes last year. He also collaborated with Joel Corry and David Guetta for their joint track "What Would You Do," and released his latest single "Outside," which samples the Ying Yang Twins' "Wait (The Whisper Song)."
Presale tickets for Bryson Tiller's new tour will be available on March 22 with general admission going on sale March 24
Bryson Tiller's Back & I'm Better Tour Dates:
May 4 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
May 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival
May 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*
May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago
May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia
May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood
May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Jun 1 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Jun 2 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Jun 4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Jun 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed Jun 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Jun 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*