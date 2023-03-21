Bryson Tiller Announces His First Tour In Six Years: 'See Y'all Soon'

Bryson Tiller knows he's been gone for a minute but now he's planning his comeback tour.



On Monday, March 20, the multifaceted singer took to social media to reveal the date for his Back and I'm Better tour presented by Live Nation. His first string of shows since 2017 begins this May in San Diego and will hit up 24 other major cities including Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, Atlanta and Miami before his trek ends in Seattle on June 12. He'll be accompanied by DJ Nitrane as he performs a mixture of fresh and past hits.