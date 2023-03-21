Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Unveils Latest Project With Gibson

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has partnered with Gibson to create his very own guitar, and it's a beautiful sight to behold. The Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul™ Junior is officially available in the colors vintage ebony gloss and silver mist, and can be purchased on Gibson's website for $2,199. The new guitar is praised for being simple, while featuring everything a musician would need to "rock out" on.

"The Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior is an exceptional guitar to rock out on. It has everything you need for great tone with no frills to get in your way." Gibson took to Instagram to share photos of the guitar in both colors, and to detail the design and tonality of the instrument.