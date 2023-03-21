Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Unveils Latest Project With Gibson
By Logan DeLoye
March 21, 2023
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has partnered with Gibson to create his very own guitar, and it's a beautiful sight to behold. The Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul™ Junior is officially available in the colors vintage ebony gloss and silver mist, and can be purchased on Gibson's website for $2,199. The new guitar is praised for being simple, while featuring everything a musician would need to "rock out" on.
"The Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul Junior is an exceptional guitar to rock out on. It has everything you need for great tone with no frills to get in your way." Gibson took to Instagram to share photos of the guitar in both colors, and to detail the design and tonality of the instrument.
"The mahogany body is equipped with a wraparound bridge/tailpiece and a P-90 DC Dogear pickup. Designed by Gibson Master Luthier Jim DeCola, the P-90 DC is our latest hum-canceling design. It features a modernized version of the Sidewinder dual-coil technology that was first developed by Seth Lover in 1958, delivering a hum-free P-90 with the most authentic P-90 tonality yet, retaining the classic sound of a single coil P-90 while eliminating the noise."
Interested individuals will receive a pink hardshell case with the purchase of a new Billie Joe Armstrong Les Paul™ Junior guitar.