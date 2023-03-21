Offset Teases Upcoming Collaboration With The Late TakeOff & Icewear Vezzo
By Tony M. Centeno
March 21, 2023
Offset is giving fans a glimpse at his upcoming collaboration with his late Migos partner TakeOff.
On Monday night, March 20, the Georgia native hit up his Instagram Story to tease a snippet of his new song with his late cousin and Quality Control's Icewear Vezzo. The bass-knocking record teases the tail-end of Vezzo's contribution before we hear the beginning of Take's verse. 'Set didn't include any other details about the record. However, he is preparing to release his second solo album soon. It's possible that their collaborative effort will appear on it.
Offset has been coping with Take's death for months. A week or so after the shooting, the 31-year-old said he felt like he was living in a nightmare. He put off the release of his solo album, which was expected to drop last fall, to grieve his late family member.
This would be Offset's first posthumous collaboration with TakeOff since he was shot and killed in Houston back in November. Since then, his uncle Quavo released two songs in which he paid homage to Take, "Without You" and "Greatness." The late rapper also appeared on projects like DJ Khaled's GOD DID and Metro Boomin's HEROES & VILLAINS.
There's no release date confirmed for the song. It could be included on his upcoming solo album, which will serve as he follow-up his debut LP Father of 4. Previously, Offset debuted a couple of songs off the project like the Baby Keem-produced "54321" and "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo. He even released a fresh collaboration with Rema and STANY before Take was killed. The only song 'Set dropped since then is "2 Live" with Hit-Boy.