Offset Teases Upcoming Collaboration With The Late TakeOff & Icewear Vezzo

Offset is giving fans a glimpse at his upcoming collaboration with his late Migos partner TakeOff.



On Monday night, March 20, the Georgia native hit up his Instagram Story to tease a snippet of his new song with his late cousin and Quality Control's Icewear Vezzo. The bass-knocking record teases the tail-end of Vezzo's contribution before we hear the beginning of Take's verse. 'Set didn't include any other details about the record. However, he is preparing to release his second solo album soon. It's possible that their collaborative effort will appear on it.