Anne Hathaway To Play A Pop Star In New A24 Film 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway will take on the role of a pop star in a newly announced A24 film called Mother Mary. According to a report from Deadline, Hathaway will star alongside Michaela Coel and the film is being directed by Green Knight director David Lowery. The film is described as an "epic pop melodrama" that will follow a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel). Furthermore, Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff will write and produce original songs for the film.

Hathaway most recently starred in the film Eileen, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival. She's also set to star in Mother's Instinct with Jessica Chastain and Amazon's The Idea of You (a Harry Styles fan fiction-turned-book-turned-movie), which are both set to come out later this year. Back in January, Hathaway went viral for a video of her dancing the night away at an after-party for Paris Fashion Week. She also met Lil Nas X at a Versace fashion show this month and his reaction was too cute.

As for Coel, she's most known for her hit TV series I May Destroy You. In 2021, she made history by becoming the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series. Last year, she starred in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and this year she's set to star alongside Donald Glover in a Mr. and Mrs. Smith series for Amazon.