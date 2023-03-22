California Restaurant Named Among Most Unusual Restaurants In The World

The most unusual restaurants in the world have a certain "wow" factor that keeps customers coming back for more. Whether it be a menu item, a strange location, or unique architecture and decor, something about this California restaurant has put it on the list of the most unusual restaurants in the entire world.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most unusual restaurant in all of California is the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar located in San Francisco. The Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar was also rated among the most unusual restaurants in the world. The wow factor in question is the indoor lagoon present in the middle of the dining room floor. LoveFood mentioned that a storm featuring lighting, thunder, and rain is simulated throughout the space as guests enjoy their food.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most unusual restaurant in California:

“Dining at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is a surreal experience. In the Fairmont San Francisco hotel, this tiki-style bar has a huge lagoon in the middle, extravagant décor and periodic tropical rain storms with (simulated) thunder and lightning. The Island Groove Band bang out hits from a thatch-covered barge while the dance floor rocks and guests feast on Polynesian-fusion cuisine.”

For more information regarding the most unusual restaurants around the globe visit lovefood.com.