Drew Barrymore Reveals Lucy Liu Took Nude Portraits Of Her 20 Years Ago

Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore got close on the set of Charlie's Angles. So close, in fact, that Liu took nude portraits of Barrymore. The two actresses reunited on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show this week and shared the story with the audience.

"I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie's in my dressing room," Barrymore said before adding that she made a "mad scramble" trying to find them. It turns out that Liu has kept the portraits safe for the past two decades. "I have them!" she said. "You do?" Drew asked. "I do of course," Lucy confirmed and told Drew that she looks "gorgeous, as you still do" in the portraits. "And you're so natural and playful and having a great time." Lucy went to reveal that she has "a series of portraits of so many people—with and without clothes on, guys."