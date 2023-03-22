Ed Sheeran Is Already Working On A Posthumous Album

Ed Sheeran is already making plans for the afterlife. During his Rolling Stone interview this week, the singer-songwriter revealed that he's been working on his final, posthumous album. The album is a collection that will be regularly updated throughout the rest of his life.

"I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote ‘perfect’ for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there," Sheeran explained. "And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out.” In the midst of that, Sheeran has already mapped out his next five releases, which will also be based on symbols, similar to his previously released mathematically themed studio albums which will come to a close with his forthcoming album Subtract.

Subtract will drop on May 5th and saw Sheeran team up with The National's Aaron Dessner, a recommendation from Taylor Swift who worked with Dessner on her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore. Sheeran said of the final maths albums, "It was very quickly seen that we were making two different things." While the album will have 14 tracks, three were cut because they felt "too joyous." He and Dessner then wrote an entirely different second album together that the latter is currently mixing. As to when that second album will be released Sheeran said, “I have no goals for the record. I just want to put it out.”

In addition to the album, Sheeran will also be the center of a Disney+ documentary that will follow his journey to stardom as well as his personal life. The four-part series, Ed Sheeran: the Sum of It All, will premiere globally on May 3rd.