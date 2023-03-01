Ed Sheeran is getting honest about where he is in his adult life. The singer-songwriter kicked off the month of March with a new album announcement and with that came an emotional diary entry that revealed some hardships he's seen over the past year.

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be," Sheeran wrote in his diary. "Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art."

Later in the journal entry, Sheeran revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumor during her pregnancy. "Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," he shared. "My best friend Jamal [Edwards], a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter."

Just last week, the hitmaker shared a touching tribute to Edwards, a music entrepreneur. “Can’t believe it’s been a year. Miss you every day, currently drowning myself in rum listening to tunes you loved xx," Sheeran wrote in his caption.

Sheeran went on to use these life events to give context to his new album, Subtract. "As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life. This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life."