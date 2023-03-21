Ed Sheeran Spills The Tea About Justin Bieber's Upcoming Album

It's been four years since Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran collaborated on a song — and the dynamic duo is back!

For the latter's cover story on Rolling Stone, Sheeran opened up about all the unreleased music he's kept a secret over the past few years, including collabs with J Balvin, Shakira, Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Paul McCartney, Florida Georgia Line and Benny Blanco. He also revealed that there's a collaboration between the two for Bieber's next album. The news outlet described it as a "lighters-up power ballad duet," which was produced by Andrew Watt, who worked with the Biebs on Purpose and Justice, as well other artists from Elton John and Britney Spears to Young Thug and Dua Lipa.

Sheeran and Bieber put out "I Don't Care" back in May 2019 — but that wasn't the first time the British and Canadian icons worked together. Ed gave "Love Yourself" to Bieber, who put it on Purpose, and they also worked together on "The Feeling" on the same album.

Bieber has been pretty tight-lipped about his upcoming seventh studio album, but it's safe to say it's on the horizon. Hailey Bieber revealed in her March cover story for Vogue Australia that the Biebs has a new song he just recorded. "The new song that you just recorded, I can't stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet," she told Justin, who interviewed her for the article. As for when we'll hear that song, though, only time will tell! Even though Justin has been spotted going in and out of studios in Los Angeles over the past few months, his "Justice World Tour" was officially canceled. Fans on social media reported receiving emails from their point of purchase saying the concerts he had scheduled were canceled.

Go back in time with "I Don't Care" below!