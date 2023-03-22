Pennsylvania Restaurant Named Among Most Unusual Restaurants In The World

The most unusual restaurants in the world have a certain "wow" factor that keeps customers coming back for more. Whether it be a menu item, a strange location, or unique architecture and decor, something about this Pennsylvania restaurant has put it on the list of the most unusual restaurants in the entire world.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most unusual restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is the Catacombs at Bube’s Brewery located inside of Mount Joy. Customers visiting the Catacombs at Bube’s Brewery have the unique opportunity to dine 43-feet below the ground. LoveFood mentioned that those who book reservations are also offered a history tour of the catacombs and brewery!

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most unusual restaurant in Pennsylvania:

“Deep beneath Bube’s Brewery lies Catacombs, a stone-lined vault 43 feet (13m) below street level. Each reservation includes a history tour of the brewery on the way down to dinner, where you’ll be offered a selection of house-brewed beverages to complement mains such as chicken piccata and crab cakes. Book onto a late-night ghost tour following dessert if you dare.”

For more information regarding the most unusual restaurants around the globe visit lovefood.com.