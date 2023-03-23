Nick Cannon is getting candid about the woman — and the baby — that got away.

In a sit-down interview with The Shade Room, the father of 12 revealed who he regrets not having a baby with. Thembi Mawema asked the Wild n' Out host point blank if there's "anyone who you dated in the past" he wished he had a child with. "If I say this, I know it's gonna go viral," Cannon joked.

"Everybody talks about having kids, you know," Cannon began. "I always-- even when you think about it, like when Christina Milian ... I remember when I found out she was pregnant ... I was like 'Dang, man.'" Cannon and Milian met on the set of Love Don't Cost a Thing in 2003 and dated for about two and a half years, but called it quits as cheating allegations swirled.