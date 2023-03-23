Dad Of 12 Nick Cannon Reveals The Woman He Regrets Not Having A Baby With
By Dani Medina
March 23, 2023
Nick Cannon is getting candid about the woman — and the baby — that got away.
In a sit-down interview with The Shade Room, the father of 12 revealed who he regrets not having a baby with. Thembi Mawema asked the Wild n' Out host point blank if there's "anyone who you dated in the past" he wished he had a child with. "If I say this, I know it's gonna go viral," Cannon joked.
"Everybody talks about having kids, you know," Cannon began. "I always-- even when you think about it, like when Christina Milian ... I remember when I found out she was pregnant ... I was like 'Dang, man.'" Cannon and Milian met on the set of Love Don't Cost a Thing in 2003 and dated for about two and a half years, but called it quits as cheating allegations swirled.
Cannon tried to recall if he had any kids of his own yet back in 2009 when Milian announced she was pregnant with her first child with The-Dream. He didn't — he had his first two children, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott with ex-wife Mariah Carey in April 2011. "But I was so happy for (Milian)," Cannon recalled.
While Cannon continues to think about what could have been, he does have a full plate — or should we say a full football team — already. Most recently, Alyssa Scott gave birth to Cannon's 12th child, Halo Marie Cannon, back in December.
As far as when Cannon will stop having kids, he said, "God decides when we're done," adding "But I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."