Saliva Guitarist Wayne Swinny Dead At 59

Saliva guitarist and founding member Wayne Swinny passed away on Wednesday, March 22nd, at the age of 59. A band representative told TMZ that Swinny suffered a "spontaneous brain hemorrhage" during the band's tour.

"It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Wayne Swinny, the guitarist of Saliva. Wayne passed away this afternoon from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage while on tour." Bandmate Bobby Amaru commented on the tragic loss, noting the joy that Swinny brought to each moment, and the extent to which he loved his daughter.

"I’m not even sure what to think or how to feel right now. My heart aches for Wayne’s family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around him. My heart aches for his daughter Nikki. He loved that little girl so much ... He would go out of his way to make sure you had a good time. I’m grateful that I got to share almost 12 years of my life with Wayne on the stage and most importantly off the stage. He was the older brother I never had. I learned so much from him and we had a f***ing blast together! I will cherish it all for the rest of my life! God Bless you Wayne. I know we’ll meet again!!"