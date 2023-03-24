“I saw [my fans] rocking out to it, and it just brought a lot of joy to my heart,” Demi told Billboard. “I wouldn’t have believed that I would be re-recording this song for a 10 year anniversary because it was that special. But being able to see it from that perspective today is really exciting to me.”

In hindsight, Demi also shared that she feels the song means more to her now, 10 years later. After surviving an overdose, going in and out of rehab in front of the press, and coming out as non-binary, the lyrics to "Heart Attack" hold more weight. "I was so young, and I was a completely different person back then,” Demi explained to Billboard. “I hadn’t come out as non-binary yet, so when I look back, I see a totally different person than I am today. But I still love that girl, I love that part of me.”