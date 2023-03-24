Hailey Bieber Responds To Selena Gomez's Plea For Kindness Amid Drama
By Dani Medina
March 24, 2023
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are seemingly putting the past behind them — and want their fans to do the same.
Earlier on Friday (March 24), the "Lose You to Love Me" singer shared an Instagram Story where she revealed she's been in contact with the Rhode beauty founder amid their rumored feud that's dominated headlines the past few months. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Selena wrote. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."
Friday afternoon, Hailey posted an Instagram Story of her own, thanking Selena for her kind words. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful," Hailey began.
"While social media is an incredible way to connect and built community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together," she continued, adding that "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."
Hailey and Selena's remarks mark the first time the two have publicly made a statement outside of social media comments about their rumored feud, which came to a head in February after a series of posts went viral. As a result of their apparent make-up, the two have followed each other on Instagram.