Hailey Bieber Responds To Selena Gomez's Plea For Kindness Amid Drama

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are seemingly putting the past behind them — and want their fans to do the same.

Earlier on Friday (March 24), the "Lose You to Love Me" singer shared an Instagram Story where she revealed she's been in contact with the Rhode beauty founder amid their rumored feud that's dominated headlines the past few months. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Selena wrote. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Friday afternoon, Hailey posted an Instagram Story of her own, thanking Selena for her kind words. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful," Hailey began.