Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Spark Dating Rumors With Intimate Dinner Date
By Dani Medina
March 24, 2023
Is there a blossoming relationship between Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik?
The two were reportedly spotted at a New York City celeb hotspot on an intimate dinner date Thursday (March 23), according to a TikTok user whose restaurant hostess friend spilled all the tea. "Tell me why she just sent me this f------ text message," @klarissa.mpeg said in the viral TikTok. She then scared a screenshot of the messages from her friend who said the Only Murders in the Building star and former One Directioner walked into the restaurant "hand in hand," and were also "making out."
News of the reported outing comes weeks after Zayn followed Selena back on Instagram — which is pretty significant, considering he only follows 18 people.
Zayn hasn't publicly dated anyone since his split from model Gigi Hadid back in 2021. Earlier this month, Hadid made a rare public comment about co-parenting with the "Pillowtalk" singer. "That she can be with both parents makes me very happy," she said about their 3-year-old daughter Khai.
Meanwhile, Selena was recently linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after they were spotted getting cozy on a bowling date. Despite photos and videos of the two going viral, Selena confirmed she was single shortly after.
Most recently, Selena alluded to her relationship status in a viral TikTok where she lip-synced to an audio that said, "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my God, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Like girl, my crush doesn't even exist!" She captioned the video, "Still out here lookin for him lol."
@selenagomez
Still out here lookin for him lol♬ original sound - laica chan - laica chan