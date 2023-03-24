Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Spark Dating Rumors With Intimate Dinner Date

Is there a blossoming relationship between Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik?

The two were reportedly spotted at a New York City celeb hotspot on an intimate dinner date Thursday (March 23), according to a TikTok user whose restaurant hostess friend spilled all the tea. "Tell me why she just sent me this f------ text message," @klarissa.mpeg said in the viral TikTok. She then scared a screenshot of the messages from her friend who said the Only Murders in the Building star and former One Directioner walked into the restaurant "hand in hand," and were also "making out."

News of the reported outing comes weeks after Zayn followed Selena back on Instagram — which is pretty significant, considering he only follows 18 people.