Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber Drama: 'Want This All To Stop'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 24, 2023
Selena Gomez has directly addressed the recent internet drama surrounding her and Hailey Bieber. In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, the singer/actress revealed that Hailey recently reached out to her as rumors of a feud between them culminated in people sending her death threats.
"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," she wrote over a black screen. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying." Selena concluded the message with a plea to fans and online users who have been speculating about a feud between her and Hailey, who is now married to her previous boyfriend Justin Beiber. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," she wrote with a red heart emoji."
As you may already know, Bieber has been under fire online over the past month after fans accused her of publicly bullying Selena. The drama prompted Selena to hop on TikTok Live and announce a quick break from social media. The announcement came after a busy day in which Kylie Jenner responded to fans who thought she and Hailey were shading Selena's eyebrows. "This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts!" Jenner wrote in the comment. "U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly." Gomez responded to the comment adding, "Agreed... It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"
Later that day, Gomez weighed in on more Bieber drama. After an old video of the model dissing Taylor Swift on live TV went viral, Gomez came to the defense of her long-time BFF. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez commented.