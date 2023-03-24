Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber Drama: 'Want This All To Stop'

Selena Gomez has directly addressed the recent internet drama surrounding her and Hailey Bieber. In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, the singer/actress revealed that Hailey recently reached out to her as rumors of a feud between them culminated in people sending her death threats.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," she wrote over a black screen. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying." Selena concluded the message with a plea to fans and online users who have been speculating about a feud between her and Hailey, who is now married to her previous boyfriend Justin Beiber. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," she wrote with a red heart emoji."