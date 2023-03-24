Everything Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Have Publicly Said About Each Other
By Dani Medina
March 24, 2023
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been dominating headlines as of late, thanks to a rumored feud between the two that came to a head in recent months. This "beef," however, can be traced back all the way to 2011, when Gomez and Justin Bieber were first romantically linked.
For a quick refresher, Selena and Justin dated on and off for seven years between 2011 and 2018 after claiming they were "just friends" two years before that. During his relationship with Selena, Justin was spotted a few times with Hailey, sparking cheating rumors — which Hailey publicly denied (which we'll get to in a bit). Also during breaks in their relationship, new romances budded between Selena and The Weeknd and Justin with Sofia Richie, but they wound up back together every time. Through all of this, though, Justin remained friends with Hailey and the two got engaged in May 2018 and got married a short four months later, which happened just two months after JB's split from Selena went public. Justin's new relationship became a focal point for one of Selena's most popular songs, "Lose You to Love Me," where she sings, "In two months, you replaced us/Like it was easy."
From deleted tweets to public statements, here's everything the Only Murders in the Building star and Rhode skin founder have said about each other publicly:
2011-2012: Hailey Bieber's deleted tweets about Jelena
It's no secret that Hailey was a devoted Belieber before the two were romantically linked. In 2011, while Justin and Selena were dating, Hailey often took to Twitter to share her opinions on their relationship.
"I'm for sure 100% team #Jelena," Hailey tweeted on May 21, 2011.
"I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word," Hailey tweeted on September 23, 2011.
"Seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone," she tweeted about Selena on January 7, 2012.
"I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color combination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell," she tweeted on February 26, 2012.
selena a better person than me bc i would've ended hailey with this pic.twitter.com/ss4R0D2zZw— val🍓 (@xovalerie_) February 25, 2023
October 2019: Hailey Bieber is accused of calling Selena Gomez out over new song
When Selena released "Lose You to Love Me" in October 2019, Hailey was accused of throwing shade her way after she posted a song on her Instagram Story, Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko's "I'll Kill You." Fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that Hailey posted it in response to Selena's new song, which was rumored to be about her breakup from Justin, but Hailey set the record straight with a comment. "Please stop with this nonsense... there is no 'response.' This is complete BS," she said.
As a result, Selena took to Instagram Live to address the situation. She thanked her fans for their support on her new song and also called for an end to the online hate. "My songs have nothing but good intentions. This was me simply sharing my story and I couldn't be more happy to just release this chapter. Again, please be kind. Please, please, please be kind. I don't like seeing people be disrespectful or rude to other people, so please, don't do that," she said at the time.
January 2020: Selena Gomez defends Madison Beer after she was spotted with Hailey Bieber
False rumors began to make the rounds on social media about an alleged altercation between Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and Madison Beer in January 2020. Selena was out at a restaurant in Los Angeles celebrating the launch of Rare Beauty, and also at the restaurant were Hailey and Justin, who were sitting with Madison. Speculation about the outing included a report that Madison didn't greet Selena, even though they were good friends. Hailey was also allegedly talking about Justin when staff began to play a Selena Gomez song. While the rumors were put to bed, Madison received the brunt of the response from fans.
"Nothin like waking up and being told to kill yourself," Beer tweeted after fans began to harass her online. "These rumors are gettin insane. I just had dinner with my friend Hailey of ten years. And that's it? How is that a crime? I love Selena... Always have. (As y'all know.) And I would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? This is just mean and unnecessary and nothing happened. It was just a coincidence, you're bullying me for no reason...," she continued on Instagram.
Selena came to Madison's defense in an Instagram comment. "This is disgusting reading all of this. This wasn't intentional whatsoever. I'm so disappointed that people would speak to this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue," she wrote.
Selena Gomez defends Madison Beer after fans flood the singer’s Instagram page with hateful comments:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2020
“This is disgusting reading all of this - I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue.” pic.twitter.com/xj9AWkM1DW
September 2022: Hailey Bieber addresses Justin Bieber relationship timeline, Selena Gomez on 'Call Her Daddy'
Hailey Bieber made an appearance on Call Her Daddy, where she addressed rumors that she was the "other woman" in Justin and Selena's relationship. "I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That's the end of it," she said in September 2022. "The timeline also that I think sometimes is in question of like, us getting together and getting engaged and him having been spending time with his ex before that, this is so crazy, I've literally never talked about this, ever. I understand again, how it looks from the outside and there's a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door."
Hailey also revealed that she and Selena have talked since the former's marriage to JB. "It's all respect, it's all love. That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine. Which has brought me a lot of peace and I'm like, 'Hey, we know what happened,'" she said.
THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. pic.twitter.com/TXuc5WuXBg— Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) September 27, 2022
After the episode dropped, social media began to take Selena's side, prompting Selena to make yet another statement about online hate. "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair, and no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," she said on TikTok.
Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022
October 2022: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez pose for a photo together following 'Call Her Daddy' drama
Selena and Hailey broke the internet a month after the Call Her Daddy drama when the two posed for a photo together at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for photos together at the Academy Museum Gala. pic.twitter.com/6sr5NpjI1A— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2022
February 2023: Selena Gomez addresses Hailey Bieber TikTok that was accused of body shaming
In February 2023, Hailey Bieber posted a TikTok with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-syncing to the audio, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right." Her TikTok came after Selena shared a photo of herself in a bikini where she was subsequently body shamed about her weight. Fans were quick to link the two posts together and accused Hailey of bullying Selena in the deleted video. In a comment on a fan's theory of the situation, Selena commented, "It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x"
Hailey also commented on a different TikTok about the rumors. "I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It's not directed at anyone," she said.
February 2023: Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner accused of making fun of Selena Gomez's eyebrows
Days after the body shaming incident, Hailey and Kylie Jenner were accused of making fun of Selena, who recently shared a video of herself accidentally over-laminating her eyebrows. Kylie posted a selfie on her Instagram Story with the caption, "This was an accident ?????" The text was written over her eyebrows. She also shared an Instagram Story of a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Hailey where both of their eyebrows were the focus.
Kylie commented on a fan's TikTok about the situation. "This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly," she wrote. Selena also commented, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"
Kylie Jenner denies mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/edyQ9HQhxq— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023
February 2023: Selena Gomez defends Taylor Swift after Hailey Bieber video resurfaces
Days after that, a video of Hailey seemingly mocking Taylor Swift went viral, and Selena commented on it. "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," she wrote.
Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023
February 2023: Selena Gomez responds to fan who shades Hailey Bieber on TikTok
TikTok user @sarahinsunlight shared a video in which she admits not having "much of an opinion of Selena Gomez in general" but defends her amid the rumored feud with Hailey, calling her behavior "disgusting" and "despicable." Selena commented on the TikTok, "I love you."
February 2023: Selena Gomez announces she's taking a break from social media, calls Hailey Bieber drama 'silly'
Selena said on February 23 that she would be taking a break from social media. "I'm good. I love who I am, I don't care. I'm big, I'm not, I don't care. I love who I am," Selena said, addressing the recent body shaming allegations. "And then yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this."
Selena Gomez announces on TikTok live that she’s taking a break from social media:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023
“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/rJ7WvjOPEA
March 2023: Selena Gomez makes public comment about Hailey Bieber
On March 24, Selena made a public comment about Hailey about a month after their drama peaked online:
"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."
Selena Gomez tells people to stop harassing Hailey Bieber in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/lMeSVWPjWO— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2023
March 2023: Hailey Bieber responds to Selena Gomez's public comment
Hailey posted a response to Selena's Instagram Story on March 24:
"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and built community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."
Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for speaking out against the hate she’s been receiving:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2023
“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I” pic.twitter.com/F4w2t6so2Y