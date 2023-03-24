Everything Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Have Publicly Said About Each Other

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been dominating headlines as of late, thanks to a rumored feud between the two that came to a head in recent months. This "beef," however, can be traced back all the way to 2011, when Gomez and Justin Bieber were first romantically linked.

For a quick refresher, Selena and Justin dated on and off for seven years between 2011 and 2018 after claiming they were "just friends" two years before that. During his relationship with Selena, Justin was spotted a few times with Hailey, sparking cheating rumors — which Hailey publicly denied (which we'll get to in a bit). Also during breaks in their relationship, new romances budded between Selena and The Weeknd and Justin with Sofia Richie, but they wound up back together every time. Through all of this, though, Justin remained friends with Hailey and the two got engaged in May 2018 and got married a short four months later, which happened just two months after JB's split from Selena went public. Justin's new relationship became a focal point for one of Selena's most popular songs, "Lose You to Love Me," where she sings, "In two months, you replaced us/Like it was easy."

From deleted tweets to public statements, here's everything the Only Murders in the Building star and Rhode skin founder have said about each other publicly:

2011-2012: Hailey Bieber's deleted tweets about Jelena

It's no secret that Hailey was a devoted Belieber before the two were romantically linked. In 2011, while Justin and Selena were dating, Hailey often took to Twitter to share her opinions on their relationship.

"I'm for sure 100% team #Jelena," Hailey tweeted on May 21, 2011.

"I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word," Hailey tweeted on September 23, 2011.

"Seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone," she tweeted about Selena on January 7, 2012.

"I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color combination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell," she tweeted on February 26, 2012.