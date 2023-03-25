Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In April 2023
By Dani Medina
March 25, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away!
As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its catalog. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant's database, including Forrest Gump, Top Gun and Molly's Game. Make sure you watch these movies and TV shows while you still can!
Here's a look at everything leaving (and coming to) Netflix in April 2023:
April 1
- 21 (2008)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- A Sort of Family (2017)
- Akbar Birbal (2019)
- Bal Ganesh (2019)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- Cyborg 009 VS Devilman (Limited Series – 3 Episodes)
- Daddy Day Camp (2007)
- Daddy Day Care (2003)
- Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
- God Calling (Season 1)
- Grease (1978)
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)
- It (2017)
- Labyrinth (1986)
- Made of Honor (2008)
- Minority Report (2002)
- Molly’s Game (2017)
- Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
- Oblivion (2013)
- Penguins of Madagascar… (2014)
- Pinky Memsaab (2018)
- Raw (2016)
- Resurrection: Ertugrul (Seasons 1-4)
- RV (2006)
- Seabiscuit (2003)
- Seven Pounds (2008)
- Small Chops (2020)
- Tabula Rasa (2017) – Netflix Original Removal
- That Winter, the Wind Blows (Season 1)
- The American Game (2019)
- The Aviator (2004)
- The Bye Bye Man (2017)
- The F**k-It List (2019)
- The Interview (2014)
- The Little Vampire (2017)
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
- The Trap (2017)
- Top Gun (1986)
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
- Tree House Tales (2019)
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)
- Unknown (2011)
- Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
April 3
- Babamın Ceketi (2018)
- Turbo FAST (Seasons 1-4)
April 4
- El Reemplazante (Season 1)
- Escape from Planet Earth (2013)
- The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)
- What Lies Below (2020)
April 5
- Alien Warfare (2019)
April 8
- Hush (2016)
- Seven (2019)
April 9
- Ojukokoro: Greed (2016)
April 11
- Dil (1990)
- Disco Dancer (1982)
- Fida (2004)
- Hunterrr (2015)
- New Girl (Seasons 1-7)
- Phir Hera Pheri (2006)
- The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
- The Miracle (Season 1)
April 14
- Awon Boyz (2019)
- The Baker and the Beauty (Season 1)
April 15
- A Man For The Week End (2018)
- Deranged (2020)
- Generation Iron 3 (2018)
- Strain (2020)
- Table Manners (2018)
April 16
- Alelí (2019)
- Doctor Bello (2013)
- Hail, Caesar! (2016)
- Jem and the Holograms (2015)
- Puerto Ricans in Paris (2015)
April 17
- No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005)
- The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station (2021)
April 19
- Cuckoo (Seasons 1-5)
April 21
- A Love So Beautiful (2017)
- Oloibiri (2015)
- The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show (Seasons 1-4)
April 24
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks (2013)
April 25
- Bill Nye: Science Guy
April 26
- The IT Crowd (Series 1-5)
April 28
- Señora Acero (Seasons 1-5)
April 29
- Ash vs. Evil Dead (Seasons 1-3)