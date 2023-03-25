Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In April 2023
By Dani Medina
March 25, 2023
April is upon us, and that means Netflix is adding some new titles to its catalog! Some of your favorite TV shows, like Firefly Lane, are getting new seasons, while some classic movies are making a comeback, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Inception.
New movies are also expected to make a splash, like the Longest Third Date, a film about a couple stuck on a date after meeting online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis Capaldi's documentary is also set to drop in April.
If you're already looking ahead and want to see what 2023 has to offer, here's a list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in the new year. But before we get ahead of ourselves, here's what's coming to (and leaving) Netflix in April 2023:
April 1
- 28 Days (2000)
- A League of Their Own (1992)
- American Hustle (2013)
- Battleship (2012)
- Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1)
- Blippi’s Adventures (Collection 7)
- Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
- Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
- Conan the Destroyer (1984
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)
- Hoarders (Season 12)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
- I, Frankenstein (2014)
- Inception (2010)
- Inside Man (2006)
- Invisible (Season 1)
- Marnie (1964)
- Matilda (1996)
- Norm of the North (2016)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- Over the Hedge (2006)
- Psycho (1960)
- Puss in Boots (2011)
- Safari (2022)
- Shark Tale (2004)
- Shrek Forever After (2010)
- Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
- Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)
- Spider-Man Trilogy
- Spider-Man (2002)
- Spider-Man 2 (2004)
- Spider-Man 3 (2007)
- The Birds (1963)
- The Bourne Legacy (2012)
- The Bourne Trilogy Starring Matt Damon
- The Bourne Identity (2002)
- The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
- The Land Before Time (1988)
- The Mauritanian (2021)
- The Negotiator (1998)
- The Thing (2011)
- Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (Season 1)
- Weathering (2023)
- Zombieland (2009)
April 2
- War Sailor (Limited Series)
April 3
- Magic Mixes (Season 1)
- Surviving R. Kelly: Part III (Season 3)
April 4
- Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique (2023)
- The Signing (Season 1)
April 5
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023)
April 6
- Beef (Season 1)
- IRL – In Real Love (Season 1)
- The Last Stand (2013)
- The Nutty Boy (Season 2)
April 7
- A Simple Lie (2021)
- Chupa (2023)
- Holy Spider (2022)
- Oh Belinda (2023)
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023)
- Thicker Than Water (Season 1)
- Transatlantic (Limited Series)
April 8
- Hunger (2023)
April 10
- CoComelon (Season 8)
April 11
- All American: Homecoming (Season 2)
- Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire (Limited Series)
- Lights Out (2016)
- Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian (Season 1)
April 12
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Limited Series)
- CELESTE BARBER Fine, Thanks (2023)
- Operation: Nation (2023)
- Smother-in-Law (Season 2)
April 13
- Florida Man (Season 1)
- Obsession (Limited Series)
- Qorin (2022)
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)
April 14
- Phenomena (2023)
- Queenmaker (Season 1)
- Queens on the Run (2023)
- The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023)
April 15
- Doctor Cha (Season 1)
- Time Trap (2017)
April 16
- The Best Man Holiday (2013)
- The Mustang (2019)
- The Snowman (2017)
April 17
- Oggy Oggy (Season 2)
April 18
- Better Call Saul (Season 6)
- How to Get Rich (2023)
- Longest Third Date (2023)
- Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace (Mobile Game)
April 19
- Chimp Empire (2023)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023)
April 20
- Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1)
- The Diplomat (Season 1)
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1)
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023)
- Chokehold (2023)
- Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)
- One More Time (2023)
- Rough Diamonds (Season 1)
- Welcome to Eden (Season 2)
April 22
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)
- Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert (2022)
April 25
- John Mulaney: Baby J (2023)
- The Hateful Eight (2015)
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Season 1)
April 26
- Kiss, Kiss (2023)
- Love After Music (Season 1)
- The Good Bad Mother (Season 1)
- Workin Moms (Season 7)
April 27
- Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 2)
- Sharkdog (Season 3)
- Sweet Tooth (Season 2)
- The Nurse (Season 1)
April 28
- AKA (2023)
- InuYasha (Season 6)
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1)
- Wave Makers (Season 1)