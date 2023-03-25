North West, in true Kardashian form, is testing out the entrepreneurial waters.

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter is entering the business world, evident in the four new trademarks she filed under North's name earlier this month, The U.S. Sun reports.

The first trademark includes skin moisturizers, lotions, creams and cleansers, plus face and body oils, bubble bath, cosmetics, fragrances and hair care. The second trademark includes toy figures, dolls and other toys, plus the opportunity for children's education toys, musical toys and sports balls. The third trademark encompasses advertising services while the fourth includes entertainment.

North isn't the first of Kim K's children to get the trademark treatment. In fact, the SKIMS founder filed a trademark for North back in 2019 for a clothing line. The mom of four also filed paperwork for Psalm, 3, Chicago, 5, and Saint, 7, for trademarks ranging from skin care and strollers to furniture and toys.

News of North's newest business ventures come after the Kardashian family revealed plans to set up the new generation to take over the $3 billion empire, The U.S. Sun reports. Kylie Jenner has done the same as Kim for her daughter Stormi, while Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 5, and Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, 4, have also filed trademarks.