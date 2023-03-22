SZA Leaves Fans Breathless With Stunning SKIMS Ad & We Can See Why
By Dani Medina
March 22, 2023
Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS collection is out — and she used the one and only SZA to promote it, leaving fans breathless and in awe at the stunning looks.
The SKIMS founder shared photos Wednesday (March 22) of the "Kill Bill" singer donned in the newest Fits Everybody collection. She's modeling two looks, a black bodysuit and a brown bra and underwear set, both available for purchase alongside a slew of other "lightweight, form-fitting essentials" from the collection.
As expected, the internet was absolutely living for these photos of the 33-year-old singer, who is currently on the road for her "SOS Tour."
"MOTHER DOING CAMPAIGN FOR MOTHER'S BRAND," one user wrote.
"Gawdddddddd," wrote another.
"THIS is how you market, Kimberly!" said another.
SZA is the latest familiar face to be featured in one of Kim K's SKIMS ads. In the past couple of months alone, Brooke Shields, Becky G, and White Lotus stars Bea Granno and Simona Tabasco were highlighted, to name a few.
As far as what SZA is up to besides headlining a sold out tour in support of her record-breaking album, a deluxe version of SOS is on the horizon. Billboard confirmed last month the deluxe version would include 10 unreleased songs. While the release date remains unclear, SZA says once it's released, she hopes she will be "able to accept that this chapter is done." She also reportedly has enough rap songs to make a whole new project out of it.
"I'm looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just smiling and nodding at accolades but really feeling it internally and knowing that I'm good enough," SZA said.