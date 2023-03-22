SZA Leaves Fans Breathless With Stunning SKIMS Ad & We Can See Why

Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS collection is out — and she used the one and only SZA to promote it, leaving fans breathless and in awe at the stunning looks.

The SKIMS founder shared photos Wednesday (March 22) of the "Kill Bill" singer donned in the newest Fits Everybody collection. She's modeling two looks, a black bodysuit and a brown bra and underwear set, both available for purchase alongside a slew of other "lightweight, form-fitting essentials" from the collection.

As expected, the internet was absolutely living for these photos of the 33-year-old singer, who is currently on the road for her "SOS Tour."

"MOTHER DOING CAMPAIGN FOR MOTHER'S BRAND," one user wrote.

"Gawdddddddd," wrote another.

"THIS is how you market, Kimberly!" said another.