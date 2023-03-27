Ariana Grande Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Wicked' With New Photos

Earlier this month, Ariana and the film's director Jon M Chu excitedly announced that the first film's release date had been moved up to November 27, 2024. The film was initially set to release on Christmas. "We are deep in production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we've been up to," Chu wrote at the time. "So... We've decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned."

Ariana and Cynthia have also been bonding with other members of the Wicked cast, primarily, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh who will be playing Madame Morrible. Over the weekend, Ariana took to her Instagram Story to share adorable selfies of the three of them during a celebration for Yeoh taking home Best Actress at the Oscars earlier this month. "We love you so much @michelleyeoh_official it hurts," Ariana captioned the sweet photos, which you can check out below.