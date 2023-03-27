Ariana Grande Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Wicked' With New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 27, 2023
Ariana Grande has shared a glimpse at the WICKED set in a new Instagram post. The series of photos shared over the weekend feature Grande, who is portraying Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit musical, and her costar Cynthia Erivo who will take on the iconic role of Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West. The first photos show the two stars holding hands while Ariana sports a polka dot dress with white gloves and Erivo smizes at the camera in a long-sleeve plaid dress. It seems as though these are costumes from the upcoming "Wicked Part 1" as the two are clearly on set in the second photo.
Earlier this month, Ariana and the film's director Jon M Chu excitedly announced that the first film's release date had been moved up to November 27, 2024. The film was initially set to release on Christmas. "We are deep in production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we've been up to," Chu wrote at the time. "So... We've decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned."
Ariana and Cynthia have also been bonding with other members of the Wicked cast, primarily, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh who will be playing Madame Morrible. Over the weekend, Ariana took to her Instagram Story to share adorable selfies of the three of them during a celebration for Yeoh taking home Best Actress at the Oscars earlier this month. "We love you so much @michelleyeoh_official it hurts," Ariana captioned the sweet photos, which you can check out below.