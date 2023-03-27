Barbie Dream Condo With Unique Twist For Sale In Michigan

What could possibly be more magical than a Barbie dream house? How about a Barbie dream condo that is located right beside a country club in Ann Arbor!

According to real estate group Moving The Mitten, the property features two primary suites, walk-in closets, a pink custom kitchen, a private fenced-in deck with a retractable awning, basement, hair and makeup studio, two covered car spaces, and more! It is currently on the market for $315,000.

Here is what Moving The Mitten had to say about the recently listed Barbie dream condo.

"The unassuming and well-maintained exterior of this desirable Alpine Colonial Townhome leads into the well-curated and imaginatively decorated retreat that every glam gal or guy would LOVE! Spacious Scarface-inspired living room with tasteful red accents, perfect for entertaining friends, leads into a distinctive dining area with window seat and bay window overlooking the private, fenced deck with a shed to store all your toys! The deck also features an electronic retractable awning to protect that perfect Barbie or Ken complexion while dining al fresco! Pink Pink PINK custom kitchen complete with granite countertops, pink-hued Travertine tile, breakfast island, Barbie-inspired appliance package and a door with easy access to two covered carport spaces for both Barbie and Ken's sports cars!"

For photos, and more information regarding the listing visit movingthemitten.com.