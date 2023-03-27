Black Hippy Might Drop New Music Along With Top Dawg's Other Artists

As a collective, Black Hippy hasn't been active in several years. The last time they got together on wax was for ScHoolboy Q's "THat Part (Remix)" back in 2016. Since then, members like Q have said it's unlikely the crew will get back together. Tiffith actually explained what happened to group and its plans for a project.



“We definitely wanted to do a Black Hippy album. But it was such a learning experience for us, everything was new,” he told Mic last year. “The timing never really panned out. When one guy would be recording his album, another guy would be on tour. Everybody was never in the same timeframe. So we didn’t want to hold back; we wanted to keep going and just push further into their individual careers. In hindsight, I wish I would’ve pushed the Black Hippy album more. That was always my goal, personally. You would have to ask everybody individually to see if that’s what their goal was.”



Although a Black Hippy project is only a fan's dream at the moment, Tiffith did confirm new music from ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Reason, Doechii, Zacari, Ray Vaughn and Ab-Soul will arrive this year. For Soulo, he said to expect a deluxe version of his HERBERT LP, a tour and "hopefully" a brand new album. See what he had to say below.