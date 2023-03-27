Covenant School Shooting In Nashville: What To Know

Reactions

State and local leaders reacted to news of Monday's tragic shooting, from Gov. Bill Lee praising law enforcement and urging the community to pray for the school to Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle grieving for the families affected by the shooting.

Mayor John Cooper shared his thoughts on the shooting on Twitter, writing, "In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you."

MNPS Director Dr. Adrienne Battle issued a statement of support for the community and an affirmation of safety protocols and student support services following the tragedy.

"As a parent, as an educator, as a human being, I'm grieving today over the tragic murder of children and school staff right here in our community," said Battle. "My heart goes out to the entire Covenant School community and the parents grieving the unimaginable loss of life today. ... This is a traumatic event for the entire community, and our student support services team will be working to help our students and staff process this situation in the days to come."

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said in a tweet "no harm should ever come to any child," adding, "At some point today, please take a moment to pray for the families impacted by this tragedy."

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, who represents Nashville, called the news "absolutely devastating" and "every parent's worst nightmare," while Sen. Jeff Yarbro, also of Nashville, urged political leaders to react to the tragedy with change.

"Let's pray politicians with power to do something about school shootings will find the courage to act," said Yarbro. "Let's pray the anger we feel is transformed into demanding better. Let's pray the compassion we have for the families & teachers doesn't give way to cynicism or giving up."