Chick-Fil-A Says Goodbye To Longtime Side Dish After A Decade
By Dani Medina
March 28, 2023
Chick-fil-A is saying goodbye to one of its classic side dishes that's been on the menu for at least a decade.
Starting April 3, you'll no longer be able to order a side salad with your chicken at restaurants nationwide, WKRN reports. "Serving guests is at the heart of all we do at Chick-fil-A. In order for our Restaurant Team Members to continue to deliver quality food and signature hospitality, at times we have to make difficult decisions to help simplify our menu," a statement reads.
A tweet from a local Chick-fil-A location also confirmed the side salad's discontinuation. "Spring is here, and we are taking the opportunity to refresh our menu," the statement reads. "We want to continue providing you the quality food and service you've come to expect, so we've had to make some hard choices about what we continue to offer on our menu."
Spring is here, and we are taking the opportunity to refresh our menu. Starting April 3rd, our Side Salad will no longer be offered on the Chick-fil-A menu. We want to continue providing you with quality food and service. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/7PIyMYfEF2— CFA Seguin Rd/FM 78 (@CFASeguinRdFM78) March 21, 2023
The side salad features a "fresh bed of mixed greens" topped with shredded cheese and served with tomato, red bell peppers and choice of dressing, according to Chick-fil-A's menu. The restaurant will still continue to offer salads as an entrée, however, including the Cobb Salad, Spicy Southwest Salad and Market Salad. The Kale Crunch Side Salad, the only other side of greens on the menu, will be upgraded to a larger side and "may be an alternative for some guests," the statement said.
"We're always innovating to find your next favorite menu item and excited to let you know that we're working on some new menu items for you to enjoy," the statement continued. One of these new menu items is surprisingly a chicken-less option: a cauliflower sandwich. The chain announced the addition last month. "We're all about a menu of choice. We want to meet people where they are. We're not trying to force them into trying something that doesn't feel like it can be a fit for them and their lifestyle. If you want to eat chicken, great—we have that in spades. If you want to try kale for the first time, we have a thing for you. If you want to try cauliflower and you've never had it before or you don't usually like cauliflower, please, try this," Stuart Tracy, senior lead culinary developer for Chick-fil-A told Southern Living.