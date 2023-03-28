Chick-Fil-A Says Goodbye To Longtime Side Dish After A Decade

Chick-fil-A is saying goodbye to one of its classic side dishes that's been on the menu for at least a decade.

Starting April 3, you'll no longer be able to order a side salad with your chicken at restaurants nationwide, WKRN reports. "Serving guests is at the heart of all we do at Chick-fil-A. In order for our Restaurant Team Members to continue to deliver quality food and signature hospitality, at times we have to make difficult decisions to help simplify our menu," a statement reads.

A tweet from a local Chick-fil-A location also confirmed the side salad's discontinuation. "Spring is here, and we are taking the opportunity to refresh our menu," the statement reads. "We want to continue providing you the quality food and service you've come to expect, so we've had to make some hard choices about what we continue to offer on our menu."