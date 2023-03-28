Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly gotten herself in a sticky situation after her PDA-packed night with Harry Styles. The model is "begging" for forgiveness from her friend Olivia Wilde after a video of Ratajkowski making out with her ex went viral. As you probably know, Harry and Emily were recorded kissing in the streets of Tokyo and it spread all over the internet over the weekend.

Now, a source is telling Page Six that Ratajkowski is friends with Wilde she is "begging for her forgiveness." The source added, "This is a betrayal." The two friends were also seen hanging out together just weeks ago at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Ratajkowski also defended Wilde in an interview when she received backlash while promoting her movie Don't Worry Darling. “In the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they’re monsters or witches. . .There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it,” Ratajkowsk told Elle UK. “I feel very protective.”

Olivia, however, isn't interested in the drama unfolding. "She is staying far away from this and taking the high road," the source added. "She is focused on her kids and her work. She wants nothing to do with this mess.” Styles and Wilde parted ways in November after nearly two years of dating due to "different priorities."