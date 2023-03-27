Harry Styles Calls Emily Ratajkowski His 'Celeb Crush' In Resurfaced Video

Did Harry Styles manifest that passionate kiss with model Emily Ratajkowski? That's what fans are thinking after an old video from his One Direction days resurfaced and features Styles actually naming Emrata as his celebrity crush.

The 8-year-old video shows Styles and his One Direction bandmates being interviewed in 2014 on TeleHit, a Mexican television network. When the interviewer asks them if they have any celebrity crushes, the rest of the band hesitates or simply says no, but Styles eagerly says "Emily Ratajkowski," mispronouncing her name. "Harry manifested this," the celebrity gossip podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat captioned their repost of the interview.