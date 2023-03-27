Harry Styles Calls Emily Ratajkowski His 'Celeb Crush' In Resurfaced Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 27, 2023
Did Harry Styles manifest that passionate kiss with model Emily Ratajkowski? That's what fans are thinking after an old video from his One Direction days resurfaced and features Styles actually naming Emrata as his celebrity crush.
The 8-year-old video shows Styles and his One Direction bandmates being interviewed in 2014 on TeleHit, a Mexican television network. When the interviewer asks them if they have any celebrity crushes, the rest of the band hesitates or simply says no, but Styles eagerly says "Emily Ratajkowski," mispronouncing her name. "Harry manifested this," the celebrity gossip podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat captioned their repost of the interview.
Styles recently sparked dating rumors with Ratajkowski after the Daily Mail posted a video of the two making out in the streets of Tokyo. Harry has been in Japan for the Asia Leg of his massively successful "Love on Tour." Their potential romance comes after Styles' highly publicized relationship with Olivia Wilde. The two parted ways last November due to "different priorities." In February, a source claimed that Harry was seeing someone new. "Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia," the source told the Daily Mail. "But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well."
As for Ratajkowski, she's been romantically linked to Pete Davidson and Eric André since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last September.