Texas City Is Finally Getting Its First Whataburger!

By Dani Medina

March 28, 2023

Soon, you won't need to drive to a nearby city to get your hands on a delicious burger. Whataburger is opening its first Cibolo location!

The brand-new $2.5 million Whataburger is expected to begin construction in the January 2024, MySanAntonio reports, citing a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The 3,305-square-foot fast food restaurant is expected to be completed in August 2024. It'll be located at 400 Cibolo Valley Drive.

The closest Whataburger locations to Cibolo were in Schertz or Universal City.

Good news for burger lovers: Whataburger isn't the only burger joint opening its doors in Cibolo. P. Terry's has also planned to open a location in the area, just a few blocks from the planned Whataburger spot at 961 Cibolo Valley Drive. Construction is set to begin this November.

