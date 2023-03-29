Metro Boomin & J.I.D Confirm Plans For A Joint Album

Once their project does see the light of day, it would be the seven collaborative project Metro has done with another artist. In the past, the St. Louis-born producer teamed up with 21 Savage for Savage Mode (2016), Without Warning (2017) alongside Offset and Savage Mode II (2020). He also joined forces with Big Sean for their joint album Double or Nothing and Nav for their collaborative mixtape Perfect Timing in 2017.



Meanwhile, this would be J.I.D's third joint effort following his participation in Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III in 2019 and Spilligion with Spillage Village and EarthGang in 2020. It would also follow the release of his third solo album The Forever Story.



Unfortunately, Metro and J.I.D did not confirm a release date for their joint album, but it looks like they're still putting on the finishing touches.