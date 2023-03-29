Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Shares Preview Of Exciting New Project

Flea just shared a preview of his new podcast! The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman announced the project in late February, stating that it would consist of 15 interviews with music industry legends on the topic of musical journeys. Proceeds from the podcast will benefit Flea's non-profit music school, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, and anyone interested in furthering their knowledge of music education. Red Hot Chili Peppers shared a preview of the project on Twitter.

"@flea333 made a podcast! This Little Light is a podcast of conversations with musicians sharing their paths of how they came to music and developed their study of it over time." During the preview, the legendary guitarist mentioned the reason that he started the project in the first place, and his fascination with each artists' musical path.

"This is Flea for This Little Light: a podcast about falling in love with music. I started a non-profit music school about 20-years-ago called the Silverlake Conservatory of Music. And the reason that I started doing this podcast was to benefit the school, but it's specifically also about music education. Every single person, I meet so many musicians from someone who doesn't even know what a scale is or an eighth note to someone who plays with the philharmonic or someone who is a deeply sophisticated jazz musician. Everybody has a different way. Everybody has a different education path."