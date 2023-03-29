Suge Knight Plans To Turn His Dramatic Life Into A TV Series

Knight is currently behind bars serving out his 28-year sentence after he was found guilty of killing Terry Carter in 2015, but that hasn't stopped him from being completely involved with the process of developing the show. The 57-year-old has been selective with every aspect of the program from its directors to the talent who will portray its famous characters like 2Pac and Snoop Dogg.



Sources with knowledge of the series say Knight is being picky about the actor who will play the late Death Row artist. He prefers someone with proficient acting skills who can master 'Pac's mannerisms and style over a look-alike. Past actors who have portrayed the "California Love" rapper include Demetrius Shipp Jr. (All Eyez On Me), the late Lamont Bentley (Too Legit: The MC Hammer Story), Anthony Mackie (Notorious), Damian Bailey (Tupac: Genesis) and Marcc Rose ("Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.").



As of this report, there's no target release date for Suge Knight's bio-series, but filming for the show begins this summer.

