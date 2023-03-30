Kesha Teases New Project With Cryptic Messages

Kesha has started teasing the release of new music! As of Thursday, March 30th, the singer's website displays the words, "Kesha Is Coming" and offers pre-save links for the upcoming release. Furthermore, Kesha will be "mailing 100 random fans something special from the new album." You can sign up by sharing your name and address at KeshaOfficial.com.

The "Die Young" singer also shared a cryptic video of her standing under the sun in a black blazer and pants with a short audio featuring warm keyboards. "You never know that you need something to believe in when you know it all," she captioned the video.