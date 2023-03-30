Kesha Teases New Project With Cryptic Messages
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 30, 2023
Kesha has started teasing the release of new music! As of Thursday, March 30th, the singer's website displays the words, "Kesha Is Coming" and offers pre-save links for the upcoming release. Furthermore, Kesha will be "mailing 100 random fans something special from the new album." You can sign up by sharing your name and address at KeshaOfficial.com.
The "Die Young" singer also shared a cryptic video of her standing under the sun in a black blazer and pants with a short audio featuring warm keyboards. "You never know that you need something to believe in when you know it all," she captioned the video.
You never know that you need something to believe in when you know it all pic.twitter.com/FJZzh0ObQi— kesha (@KeshaRose) March 30, 2023
Kesha has also been teasing fans through her bio on Twitter. Earlier this month, her bio read: "There’s a fine line between selling out and being bought.” As of March 30th, it reads: "There’s a fine line between hope and delusion." The forthcoming release will be Kesha's first new music in over three years. Her most recent album, High Road, arrived in late January of 2020. Earlier this year, Kesha reportedly teased her new material during an Instagram Live while eating lunch. However, fans only had about 40 seconds to join the stream and listen to a snippet of a never-before-heard song before Kesha ended it.
Before teasing this new era, Kesha branched out into television last summer with her television show Conjuring Kesha. The first season of the paranormal series is now available to stream on Discovery Plus, The Roku Channel, or with Premium subscriptions with Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.